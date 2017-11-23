'Call of Duty: WWII' News: New Map and Early Start to Double XP Weekend Announced

"Call of Duty: WWII" was off to a rocky start, as server problems have marred first impressions of the game's multiplayer. With the game finally having stable, dedicated servers, Sledgehammer Games turn its attention to providing new content and promo events.

Sledgehammer Games has a news update for Thanksgiving week, which started things off by announcing an early start to the double XP weekend. Double XP rewards will be activated for all multiplayer game modes starting at 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 22, giving players plenty of time to soak up XP points before the promo ends on 1 p.m. EST Monday, Nov. 27.

Call of Duty: WWII/Activision Call of Duty: WWII's single player campaign brings the second World War to a new gaming generation.

That's just a day short of a double XP week, and just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend, too. The company went on to assure fans that they have redeployed their dedicated servers to deliver stable and more responsive connections.

The studio has also revamped a classic map in the form of the new "Winter Carentan" stage. It's on this same map that "Call of Duty: WWII" will be setting the first "Winter Siege" Seasonal Community Event as well.

"One of the most beloved maps in Call of Duty history is now set in the cold and snowy winter of 1944 and will be free to all players for a limited time during the event and will be added to all MP game modes," Sledgehammer Games said in their announcement, as quoted by PC Gamer.

Domination and Hardpoint are the two game modes that the developer studio recommends for the new map, aside from the "Winter Siege" events that will give out weekly rewards.

The studio also mentioned their game update for next week which will bring in a round of exploit fixes, user interface improvements, party bug fixes and better connectivity. Among the highly anticipated updates for this release is the fix to the "snaking" exploit, as well as a particularly nasty bug involving the smoke grenade.