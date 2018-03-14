Call of Duty: WWII official website Several new features have just been added to 'Call of Duty: WWII'

"Call of Duty: WWII" players can now take part in a new in-game event, with this one known as "Operation Shamrock & Awe."

Several new features are now live in the game courtesy of the event, including two additional weapons.

The first is the M-38 submachine gun that should be able to serve as a good weapon while players are rushing across the battlefield. Meanwhile, the MG 81 is a light machine gun that has been used to take down older airplanes, according to the video embedded below.

Aside from the new weapons, the aforementioned event will also add other permanent items to the first-person shooter.

Some new weapon reticles will allow players to snipe out their enemies in new ways, while the additional weapon camos and charms will give them the opportunity to further customize their firearms.

Additional weapon variants and uniforms will provide players with more cosmetic options to choose from before they take to the battlefield.

Players are even getting some additional emotes that should make celebrating with friends inside the game a bit more enjoyable.

One other feature that was added to "Call of Duty: WWII" just recently is the Shipment 1944 map.

Shipment 1944 is a remake of the Shipment map originally featured in "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare."

Just like the original map, Shipment 1944 is also on the smaller side, so players should be ready to start firing as soon as the match begins.

Season pass holders are eligible to access the additional map right now, while other players will have to wait until this Friday.

For those who want to check out the other changes introduced via the latest update, they can read the full patch notes for the console versions of the game that have been posted over on Reddit. Meanwhile, the changelog for PC can be seen currently on Steam.

More news about "Call of Duty: WWII" should be made available soon.