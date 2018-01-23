'Call of Duty: WWII' News: Prop Hunt, Demolition Game Modes Return in Limited-Time Event

YouTube/Call of Duty A still from the trailer of "Call of Duty: WWII's" limited-time event called "The Resistance."

"Call of Duty: WWII" players can now join the limited-time event called "The Resistance" and play the returning game modes Prop Hunt and Demolition.

As the event's title suggests, players will assume the role of someone who is a member of the Resistance

The Prop Hunt mode was first introduced as a weekend gaming event in the 2016-released "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" and will return as a featured gameplay mode on "WWII."

In its latest release, Prop Hunt was also dubbed as "a fun party mode" by developers who noted that it was a good way for players to practice their stealthing skills. The game mode will have two teams in every match. One group will have to "disguise themselves as everyday items strewn throughout the war zone." Meanwhile, the other team will be given the responsibility of locating them and taking them down.

While the game mode is described as a simple, fun activity, it could still give away rewards to groups who can hide better or to the team who has eagle-eyed fighters.

Demolition, another classic "Call of Duty" game mode, has also returned and completes the playlist for "The Resistance" event.

As mentioned in the event's trailer, underground Resistance fighters are brave but have relatively fewer weapons compared to their enemies. This means that apart from killing their opponents, destroying their armory can also tip the balance in favor of the Resistance - which makes this the main objective in Demolition.

To achieve this goal, teams will have to strategically plant a bomb and catch the enemies by surprise. Once their explosives go off, the action starts, and it is up to the Resistance fighters to contain the raided camp of enemies to their favor until they secure the area.

"Demolition is another great bomb objective mode, like Search & Destroy, but with the dynamic combat of player respawns that result in nonstop action," the developers added.

"The Resistance" can be accessed for free by all "Call of Duty: WWII" players. Joining the event will give players the chance to win more loot, including the weekly giveaway of Resistance Supply Drops.

Demolition is available all throughout the event from Jan. 23 through Feb. 27 while Prop Hunt only goes live on Feb. 6-12 and Feb. 20-27.