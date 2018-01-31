'Call of Duty: WWII' News: 'The Resistance' DLC Drops With a Live Action Trailer for PS4

Facebook/CallofDuty Promotional image for 'Call of Duty: WWII'

Recent reports have revealed that aside from the announcement of the highly anticipated first downloadable content (DLC) pack for "Call of Duty: WWII," the game developers have dropped a live action trailer to go along with it. Further reports also indicate that some fans may have to wait for the release of the DLC titled, "The Resistance."

According to reports, the live action trailer features some of the game title's fans who get passionate about the game. The release of the live action trailer for "Call of Duty: WWII" is in line with the current trend of games, but this time, game developer Sledgehammer Games took it a step further by portraying how the fans could be developing their own resistance in the real world. Despite the potentially interesting plot, the trailer does not actually reveal who might the occupiers be but it does a great job in summarizing what fans can expect to do in "Call of Duty: WWII."

Further reports reveal that while fans who own Sony's PlayStation 4 are now enjoying what the game has to offer, Xbox One and Pc players will have to wait a little bit more to get their hands on "The Resistance" DLC. In the meantime, the expansion pack features three multiplayer maps: the Valkyrie, the Anthropoid, and the Occupation. There is also a part of the game that tasks players to rescue members of the Resistance and make sure that they escape. This part is in the new War mode map. For those who are little more interested in the zombie part, "The Resistance" also offers The Darkest Shore, where they can combat Nazi zombie soldiers.

More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, "The Resistance" DLC for "Call of Duty: WWII" is now available for PlayStation 4 for $15.