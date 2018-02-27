Twitter courtesy of @CallofDuty New maps are included in 'The Resistance' DLC Pack

"The Resistance" downloadable content pack has been available for quite a while now for the PlayStation 4 version of "Call of Duty: WWII." And soon, Xbox One and PC players will be able to get in on the action.

Announced just recently by the developers, "The Resistance" will be released for the PC and Xbox One versions of the game on March 1.

Included in the aforementioned DLC pack are three new multiplayer maps.

The first map, which is known as Anthropoid, will take players to Prague, Czechoslovakia. This particular multiplayer map is divided up the middle by a river, and on the sides of it are paths that may prove useful to players who will be planning to snipe their targets.

The second map is Occupation. Here, players will have to navigate the streets of German-occupied Paris. Those will be able to find cover among the homes and stores that line the streets will have an advantage they can use for easy strikes.

Last up, "Call of Duty: WWII" players will be taken to the Masurian Woods of East Prussia if they opt to try out the Valkyrie map. While playing on this map, players will need to be careful around the central lane or else their stay may be a short one.

"The Resistance" also contains the Operation Intercept War Mode map that is situated just outside of St. Lo, France. Players will have to work together here to complete the available objectives.

Developers have not forgotten about the Zombies chapter.

For "Resistance," players will take control of the mode's heroes as they attempt to unravel the mysteries of The Darkest Shore.

Following the launch of the "Resistance" DLC pack for the PC and Xbox One versions of the first-person shooter, players can look forward to three more add-ons being released for "Call of Duty: WWII" later this year.