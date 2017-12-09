'Call of Duty: WWII' News: Xbox One Players Report Disconnection Issues After Winter Update

(Photo: Activision) An image from "Call of Duty: WWII."

The latest update to "Call of Duty: World War II" update appears to be causing a game-breaking glitch to the Xbox One version of the shooter.

Players of the console have taken to the forums and Reddit to report that after the Christmas update that added the Winter Siege community event among many other features and tweaks, they are unceremoniously being disconnected from the game.

One Redditor who started the thread about the issue (it did not take long to blow up) says after the "Call of Duty: WWII" update he gets constantly disconnected not even one minute after starting a game.

He says that "everyone literally starts flying upward into the sky before the inevitable disconnect. I've restarted my internet and it's the same."

Some gamers just cannot connect at all. Sadly, the glitch also apparently gets worse by the hour. One user says that only a number of the game he starts get disconnected in the first few hours the "Call of Duty: WWII" update released. The next hours saw him lose connection to most if not all games.

"Call of Duty: WWII" also apparently won't allow him to spawn along with everyone else and has to wait a couple of minutes to be able to do so.

Making it worse is that the time used for orders and contract timers gets eaten up during the disconnection, which also renders their efforts useless in the little time they accessed to the game. This means that there is no way to acquire the fresh additions to the game care of the "Call of Duty: WWII" update.

One user says that all normal modes in "Call of Duty: WWII" appear to be affected by the glitch except from the Rank play.

It looks like this the glitch only affects Xbox One players. No reports from PlayStation 4 folks about the said issue have emerged.

More and more affected "Call of Duty: WWII" gamers are pressing Activision to do something about the issue but the publisher is yet to respond to the reports at the time of writing.