'Call of Duty: WWII' Rumors: Several New Weapons Discovered in Data Mining Effort

New firearms and melee weapons among those found in the game's files

New weapons may soon be added to 'Call of Duty: WWII'

There may be good news for "Call of Duty: WWII" players who feel as though the game currently does not feature enough weapons.

Spotted just recently by Comic Book, a new thread on Reddit contained pictures of several weapons that were apparently discovered in the game's files.

First off, images of different kinds of firearms were shared.

There was the Arisaka that looked like it could be used to take out targets from a great distance, and the Beretta 38 that may feature a great deal of firepower.

The Breda 30 seemed capable of firing off numerous rounds within a short amount of time, and the Gewehr 43 may offer a somewhat similar kind of functionality.

Yet another machine gun that could be coming soon to "Call of Duty: WWII" is the MG81, and a smaller gun known as the Reichsrevolver may be added as well.

Players may also be given access to the Sten, a type of submachine gun that can deal significant damage when used for short-range firefights. A new weapon known as the Type 5 may also be added to the game in the future, but only a placeholder image for it can currently be seen.

The Volkstrumgewehr, Walther P38 and Winchester model 1894, which features lever-action, were also discovered in the game's files.

Variants for some of those aforementioned weapons have also been found.

Notably, it seems like two weapons – the Enfield No. 2 and the M1919 – which can only be seen currently in the campaign may soon be made accessible in other modes too.

Some melee weapons were also discovered via data mining.

Two new types of knives may be added to the game, and icepicks could also soon be utilized as makeshift weapons.

The previously mentioned weapons were not included in "Call of Duty: WWII" just yet, but that could change sometime soon.