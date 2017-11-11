'Call of Duty: WWII' Tips and Tricks: A Guide for Playing War Mode

Sledgehammer Games/Activision Promo image for "Call of Duty: WWII's" war mode.

Since War Mode is one of the newest additions to "Call of Duty: WWII," it would likely be of huge help for players to check out some tips to navigate through the newest battlefield in the game.

Before going through the game tips, it is important to note that War Mode is just one aspect of the entire "Call of Duty: WWII" multiplayer. However, it is still a notable addition as developers have put a twist to its objective-based gameplay.

In the game's official website, the developers described War Mode as a "narrative-driven Multiplayer experience" which "immerses players in iconic World War II battles."

In War Mode, players become part of either the Allies or Axis. Each team gets the chance to play, with assault as the main objective at one point and defense being the priority on some other occasion.

War Mode also introduces three main Operations, namely Neptune, Griffin, and Breakout. Each take place in different locations and will offer varying sets of objectives.

Meanwhile, one of the important things to remember in playing War Mode is to never try winning games alone. As mentioned, winning against the opposing team requires strategy, and since objects are designed in a multiplayer setup, team effort is key.

As for the most important weapons to pack in War Mode, Gamespot suggested that players should bring enough smoke grenades and called it an "essential tool" in the gameplay. Since the game is designed to emulate an actual war, machine guns are normally used by the enemies and a good amount of smoke can provide extra layers of cover, buying players time to navigate and get a vantage point.

Meanwhile, players can also gain access to various Divisions -- namely Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, and Mountain -- in War Mode, given that they earn enough tokens to unlock them. These divisions have different skill specialties, and it is best to earn all of them as soon as possible so players can switch to the most fitting division they have based on the objective at hand.

On the other hand, Digital Trends reminds players that War Mode gives more credit to teams who will accomplish their objectives more efficiently rather than counting which group got the most kills in a match.

"Call of Duty: WWII" is now available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.