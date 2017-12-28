'Call the Midwife' Season 7 Spoilers: Three Actors Bids Farewell Next Season

Facebook/callthemidwifeofficial Promo image for 'Call the Midwife' on BBC1.

Three main stars will bid farewell to "Call the Midwife" in season 7.

RadioTimes confirmed that Bryony Hannah, Kate Lamb, and Emerald Fennell all decided to leave the period drama on BBC1. This means that they will no longer come back when the series returns next season.

Fans of the series know Hannah as the actress who portrays the role of Nurse Cynthia Miller since the start of the series in January 2012. Then she later on changed her profession to become Sister Mary Cynthia. On the other hand, Lamb plays the role of Nurse Delia Busby since season 4, while Fennell joined the show in season 2 as Nurse Patsy Mount.

One of the show's spokesperson claimed that they are often sad whenever some of their actors decide to quit and move on to other projects. But it also means that the door is open to add new characters in the show.

"As a large ensemble family, comings and goings are part of life in Call the Midwife and we wish Emerald, Kate and Bryony all the luck for their next projects," the spokesperson said. "Our core team are still very much at the heart of series seven and viewers have already taken newer cast members like Nurse Crane and Valerie into their hearts."

The spokesperson also mentioned that they are very excited to introduce the show's latest midwife named Lucille Anderson, portrayed by "Black Mirror" actress Leonie Elliott. She will reportedly serve as the very first West Indian midwife in the show.

"She's going to bring stories with her, and a different cultural point of view, and that's very exciting... casting is currently underway, and we look forward to introducing Lucille to our ten million fans very soon," series creator Heidi Thomas said in an interview with series creator Heidi Thomas during the Radio Times & BFI Television Festival back in June.

BBC1 has yet to announce the premiere date of "Call the Midwife" season 7.