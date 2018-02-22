'Camelot Unchained' Beta 1 to Start on July 4

"Camelot Unchained," the crowdfunded MMORPG led by one of the key people behind "Dark Age of Camelot," is now having its first beta. Mark Jacobs, who oversees the project, has announced a beta date for July 4.

As what would be the first beta run for the sandbox-like MMO, the test run for "Camelot Unchained" in July is referred to as "Beta 1" and will be a closed beta. The announcement was made by the project heads in a live stream last week, as City State Entertainment put out the latest details about their progress for the crowdfunding backers.

City State Entertainment "Camelot Unchained" features three warring realms in one persistent, massive, open-world sandbox environment, with towns and cities built almost entirely by the players.

"For those of you who may have missed out on our Monday livestream: we have officially announced the date for the opening of Beta 1, which will be this upcoming July 4th, 2018! Mark it on your calendars, folks!" Jacobs and crew also said, announcing the date for those visiting their website.

To take part in the closed beta, "Camelot Unchained" fans have to be a backer either by buying the game or getting an invite. It's a test of the game's very core mechanics, though, and putting it out as an early access release in this state might not be wise, as Jacobs explained.

"That would be abusing what Early Access on Steam is meant to be," he noted.

"Camelot Unchained" Beta 1 will cover key areas of the game that developers will build upon later. Since the MMO is almost a sandbox game, with building, realm control and persistence mechanics, there's a lot to cover.

The beta will let participants try out building, crafting, unique classes and races, as well as a variety of events that will really test how the persistent open world handles all the actions made by the players. After Beta 1, the game could presumably head on to a more open Early Access type affair if all goes well, eventually leading to a launch in late 2019.