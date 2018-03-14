Cameron Diaz Retirement Rumors Debunked By Selma Blair

Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch Cameron Diaz is not retiring from acting, Selma Blair has clarified.

Selma Blair has clarified that she was joking about the retirement of Cameron Diaz from acting.

"BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson," Blair posted on her Twitter account on Monday.

In an interview with Metro News UK published on Sunday, Blair revealed that the 45-year-old actress was retiring from acting.

"I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like 'I'm done," said the "Cruel Intentions" star.

The news of retirement travelled fast, and several fans of Diaz were shocked by the revelation. Fortunately, Blair quickly corrected the news and clarified that she was joking in the interview.

Forty-five years old may seem young for retirement, but Diaz has already made a lot of money in the past years, which makes an early retirement seem plausible for the comedy star.

In 2013, Diaz was hailed the highest-paid actress over 40 in Hollywood. Diaz's films grossed over $3 billion in the U.S. domestic box office in 2015, making her the third highest-grossing U.S. domestic box office actress, just behind Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson.

Diaz also topped the Forbes' list of Hollywood's Top-Earning Actresses in 2008. According to Forbes, Diaz earned $50 million in the 12 month period, which largely came from the "Shrek" franchise where she voiced the lead role, Princess Fiona.

But, Diaz has been relatively silent in the film industry lately, with her last film being "Annie" back in 2014. In 2016, Diaz said in an interview with the LA Review of Books that she was feeling strong as she aged and that she did not fear considering things differently.

In the interview, Diaz talked about her project, "The Longevity Book." The star also talked about the struggle of women actresses with aging and shared her desire for women of age should be more represented in the industry.