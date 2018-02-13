Camila Cabello Dating British Love Expert and Author Matthew Hussey

Facebook/ camilacabello Camila Cabello's latest album "Camila"

"Havana" singer Camila Cabello is in a relationship with a 30-year love expert. Life coach, television personality, and author Matthew Hussey is the new man in Cabello's life, and people are interested to know more about him.

E! released exclusive pictures of Cabello and Hussey spending some romantic time Cabo, San Lucas, Mexico that went viral, immediately throwing her fans in a frenzy. The two were even spotted sharing a kiss. The news came as a surprise to her fans given that Cabello was mostly focused on her career back in 2017. Also, Cabello has been linked to other men like her fellow artist Shawn Mendes. According to an E! source, Cabello herself did not expect the relationship. "She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level," the source said. The insider also said that Cabello is a big fan of Hussey's work.

There are no reports to determine when the two started dating. Although back in January, Cabello did give a hint about someone new in her life during her interview with Beats 1 Radio's Zane Lowe. The Cuban-American artist also gave fans a little taste of something new she was working on. Cabello shared the line "I can't say your name without smiling" from one of her upcoming tracks.

It has now been confirmed that the new man in her life is Hussey who happens to be a relationship expert, Cosmo columnist, and an author of books about relationship. One of his most successful books is the New York Best Seller "Get the Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve." Hussey was also a regular for NBC's matchmaking competition television series "Ready for Love" as a matchmaker.