Camila Cabello Going On Tour with Taylor Swift

Facebook/ camilacabello Camila Cabello's latest album "Camila"

Taylor Swift confirms Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be the opening acts for her "Reputation" tour.

After long speculation, the "Gorgeous" singer announced on Twitter on Thursday, March 1, that Cabello will indeed be in her upcoming tour.

In a video, Swift announced, "I've been wanting to tell you this for a very long time, but the opening acts on the Reputation stadium tour will be Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. I'm really excited, I can't wait to see you."

I have a very exciting update to share... @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!! pic.twitter.com/LAjmecVOrJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2018

The two musicians are just as thrilled to go on tour with the pop superstar.

"I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME," wrote in all caps as a response to Swift's announcement.

Cabello also took to Twitter to express her gratitude to Swift. "On every level, this is a dream come true, thank you Taylor for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much," she wrote.

Prior to Swift's announcement, there were already a lot of rumors saying Cabello will be her opening act for the "Reputation" tour. Recently, it was fueled by a since-deleted Twitter post from Portland's Live 95.5, which announced a new promo where fans can win a trip to London to see Swift and Cabello in concert at the Wembley Stadium on June 22.

The announcement did not say what concert it was but, judging from the venue and date, it was referring a leg of the "Reputation" tour.

Cabello, who released her first self-titled album "Camila" in early January, also recently announced that she is going on tour. When fans tried to compare the dates of her tour with that of "Reputation," they found that there are no overlaps.

Cabello joining Swift on tour is just the latest in a historic year for the former member of "Fifth Harmony." Her hit single, "Havana," peaked at number 1 at the U.S. and U.K. Billboard Hot 100 Charts.

"Reputation" tour kicks off on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.