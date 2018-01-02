Camilla Cabello, Nick Jonas, Shawn Mendes and More Heat Up New Year's Rockin' Eve Stage

Reuters/Mark Blinch Canadian singer Shawn Mendes performs at the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario, March 15, 2015.

Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Nick Jonas warmed up the crowd at "New Year's Rockin' Eve."

New Year's Eve had been filled with so many performances, one which includes Camilla Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony member had recently taken part at the "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Sunday night, along with a host of big-name celebrities such as Mariah Carey. And while the temperature in New York was almost close to freezing, the 20-year-old made sure to heat up the stage with a sultry performance of her hit song "Havana."

Seemingly not immune to the cold temperatures, Cabello took to the stage wearing a sparkly yet cozy outfit that had definitely matched the iconic ball. Not only that, the singer had also revealed her secret to getting through a performance amid subzero temperature.

"My solution to singing Havana in negative 4 degree weather on the Dick Clark's New Year's @RockinEve is ALL OF THE AD LIBS (but we were not alone in this cold.. ed was watching over us the whole time," Cabello said on Instagram, sharing a snippet of her performance.

Meanwhile, in the west coast, 19-year-old Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes was keeping his fans warm with his own set of songs which included his hit "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" and "Ruin." Interestingly, his performance of "Ruin" had been a stripped down slower version of the song which definitely made his fangirls close their eyes to feel the warmth the music had provided. Furthermore, his rumored girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, was nowhere to be seen.

Following Camilla's performance is Nick Jonas who wowed the audience with his hit songs "Close," "Jealous," and the Golden Globe-nominated "Home." The singer-actor is definitely not a stranger to the New Years Rockin' Eve stage as he had performed there before back in 2009 with the now disbanded Jonas Brothers.

Other performers include Kelly Clarkson, Walk the Moon, BTS and Imagine Dragons among others.