Can a Christian Marry an Unbeliever?

Christian author and Pastor Tim Challies of Grace Fellowship Church in Toronto, Ontario, has warned that Christians should not marry unbelievers. His advice is part of a broader discussion on the topic: "What's wrong with Christian dating?"

"The Bible makes it very, very clear that a Christian can only marry another Christian. You may not marry somebody who is an unbeliever. You should not marry somebody for whom you're not certain whether they're a believer or not. So absolutely, the first thing is, is this person a believer in Jesus Christ? Do we share faith?" Challies advised Thursday in part two of his message on Christian dating.

