Can Anonymity and Integrity Co-Exist?

It's one thing if you're writing anonymously as a covert agent working within North Korea or an embedded spy in an ISIS enclave. In that case, it makes perfect sense to hide your identity. But to write an op-ed for the New York Times as a senior White House official working to "thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations" – that goes entirely beyond the pale. It's time to put a stop to all this anonymity.

If you have the truth, bring it into the light. And that means bringing your identity into the light as well.

