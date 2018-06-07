Can Christian Education Help Avoid School Shooting Incidents?

Facebook/nobwestms The front building of Noblesville West Middle School, the recent location of a school shooting incident.

The rise of school shooting incidents in the United States this year could make any parent fear for the safety of their children, but can this be prevented with a Christian education?

According to the latest statistics reported by Education Week, there is a total of 14 school shooting incidents that happened all over the country as of June 6. Because of this, 99 people had been victims of firearm-related crimes where 32 people died and 67 adults were injured. Among the fatalities, 26 of which were students while six were adults.

The most recent gun-related violence took place in Noblesville, IN when a 13-year-old student opened fire during an ongoing class. While no one died during the incident, a teacher and a female student were injured.

The incident happened just a week after the school shooting in Santa Fe, TX where 10 people were killed and 13 others were wounded.

But according to a letter sent to the editor of OA Online, crimes like this can be avoided if K-12 schools will instill Christian values in their curriculum.

"Hey, why don't our school officials and our politicians wake up and take a look at our Christian schools – practically no violence there. Do God, Christ and the Bible actually make a difference?" the letter sender asked in the letter.

A report from Discover Christian School also shared the same sentiments. According to the report, Christian schools have the tendency to be a safer place for all children to study.

Studying in a Christian school may not necessarily mean that students will no longer have to deal with all their problems in their regular school. However, issues like substance and alcohol abuses may less likely happen.

The approach in Christian schools could also foster safer emotional and spiritual well-being. Most of the time, verbal assaults between students and physical brawling are not tolerated compared to the public school setting. If all K-12 educational institutions will follow the Christian approach, fighting and bullying inside the campus will be lessened or ultimately eradicated.

Also, the report claimed that Christian schools make it a point to provide individual attention to their students. If teachers could spend more time in getting to know what his or her student needs, then they could more likely determine who among the class needs special attention, which could prevent them from snapping and causing trouble within the school.

Also, students from Christian schools often enjoy an amazing support system that may not possibly be found in public schools. Most of the time, parents and school staff from these institutions gather regularly to pray for each other and uplift one another. They also spend time to encourage all students in whatever circumstances they might be in.

In addition, teaching good morals and introducing positive role models could help any students deal with their problems. This could help avoid developing any pent-up emotions that could cause young adults to think of hurting others. Because of this, incorporating Christian values in education could lessen the rise of school shooting violence in different parts of the country and make schools safe for students once again.