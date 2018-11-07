Can Christians Bring Together a Divided America?

As we have watched the news over the past few days, we have learned that someone is attempting to put terror in the hearts of Americans by the sending of packages containing pipe bombs to various locations.

This is a horrible thing to do but it shows the depravity of mankind. No one who truly loves America and respects others would do such a thing. However, someone who dislikes America is willing not only to send out pipe bombs that may or may not detonate, but will stoop to even lower acts to attempt to divide our nation.

Yes, the issue is, we are a divided nation. And that division has led unreasonable people to perform unreasonable acts to create a further division in the land that many of us truly love.

