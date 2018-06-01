Can We Agree to Disagree?

Evangelicals disagree on politics, but how we disagree is more important than building consensus.

There were at least five different types of evangelicals in the previous presidential election: Clinton supporters, enthusiastic Trump supporters, reluctant Trump supporters, protest voters who supported neither Clinton nor Trump (also called nevertrumpers), and non-voters. While most of the media attention has gone to the enthusiastic Trump supporters, they represented less than half of all evangelicals. In reality, evangelicals were quite divided on presidential vote choice, as they are on many political issues.

Evangelicals, by and large, share a common theology and worldview, so why can't we agree on which political candidates to support?

