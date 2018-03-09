Canadian Actress to Sue Production Company for Career Debilitating Face Injury

Facebook/@Ghostland.lefilm A promo poster for the film "Ghostland"

Canadian actress Taylor Hickson has recently filed a lawsuit against a film production company after sustaining a facial injury that has impeded her ability to find work in the entertainment industry — thus, effectively compromising her career.

As reported by the Huffington Post, the accident took place while Incident Productions Inc. was working on the horror flick titled "Ghostland," where the 20-year-old actress was instructed to strike a pane of glass with her fist. This caused the pane to shatter, and Hickson fell on to the sharp glass shards, which then left a sizable scar on the left side of her face all the way down to her jawline.

The director of the film, Pascal Laugier, assured Hickson that the glass was safe to hit, which, as it turned out, was not the case. Hickson was rushed to the hospital shortly after and had to receive about 70 stitches to close the gaping wound. The unsightly scar has prompted the "Deadpool" actress to turn toward other medical procedures to remedy the injury, such as laser treatment, as well as silicone treatment.

Unfortunately, these methods have been unsuccessful in concealing the injury that the 20-year-old sustained.

As reported by Deadline, the suit that was filed states that Hickson is looking to be heavily compensated by the production company especially since she was an "up and coming actor" prior to the accident. Furthermore, the suit states that the injury may have possibly cost the actress a promising and prolific career in the entertainment industry. The file for damages is slated to be submitted on or before trial.

Hickson reportedly spent much of her own resources to try and cover up the damages that the accident had caused her. On top of that, she has been unable to find jobs due to a lengthy recovery period, and has caused the young actress to be deeply insecure about her apparent injury.