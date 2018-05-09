Canadian Christians Win a Court Victory for Adoption

An evangelical Christian couple in Alberta, Canada, had an earlier ban preventing them from adopting children because of their beliefs on gay marriage overturned.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms reported in a press release on Wednesday that the couple, who were not named, won their case against the Alberta government after it was found that the initial ban violated the couple's rights.

