Cancelled Wii U Game 'Star Wars Rogue Leaders: Rogue Squadron' Might Be Coming to the Nintendo Switch

"Star Wars Rogue Leaders: Rogue Squadron" might have been doomed for the Wii U, but developer Factor 5 hopes that it might find its way to the Nintendo Switch.

For the uninitiated, "Star Wars Rogue Leaders: Rogue Squadron" is a compilation of new content and modified versions of "Star Wars Rogue Squadron: Rogue Leader" and "Star Wars Rogue Squadron: Rebel Strike" using a 60 (frames per second) engine that Factor 5 worked on a few years ago.

However, it never saw the light of day. Factor 5 president Julian Eggebrecht, however, hopes that the game might be released on the Nintendo Switch instead.

During IGN's Nintendo Voice Chat, he admitted that "Star Wars Rogue Leaders: Rogue Squadron" is "in some way, shape, or form, should definitely come out of the archives."

I think it's just about the willingness of probably us spending some time on it, Disney [and] Lucasfilm playing along with it, and probably EA must be a little in the mix. My immediate dream would be to first port basically what we had on "Rogue Squadron" Wii to the Switch. "Rogue Squadron" Wii pretty much supported every single input device. So in spirit it's very comparable to what Nintendo did with "Mario Odyssey," or even more so "Mario Kart."

Eggebrecht said that the Nintendo Switch controls and inputs are a perfect match for every section of the game save for the lightsaber duels, which will work best on motion controls that the console has as well.

Of course, Eggebrecht noted it is also about bringing "the gang" that worked on "Star Wars Rogue Leaders: Rogue Squadron" together once more.

This includes the lead artist, who is currently working at Pixar. Eggebrecht said that he "did the look [of the game] so unbelievably right."

For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet as far as a Nintendo Switch release for "Star Wars Rogue Leaders: Rogue Squadron." Fans could only hope that Factor 5 will make concrete actions to make it a reality.