Candace Owens Says Left Enjoys 'Making Fun' of Jesus Christ, 'Wants to Replace God With Gov't'

(PHOTO: YOUTUBE/SCREENGRAB) Candace Owens spoke out against political correctness and encouraged the next generation of students to stand up for truth during a recent appearance at Liberty University.

Candace Owens of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA has questioned why many on the left enjoy "making fun of Jesus Christ" and accused some liberals of trying to replace God with the government.

During a recent appearance at Liberty University, the 29-year-old conservative commentator referenced "The View" co-host Joy Behar's attacks on Vice President Mike Pence's Christian faith when asking, "Why is it that the left mocks God?"

"It's a weird thing — there's a lot of things you can make fun of, but it's very weird when you start making fun of Jesus Christ," she said. "Why would they do that?"

Owens, who has advocated for the end of all U.S. welfare programs, argued that the current system is an "interesting study as to why," as it forces people to rely on the government to resolve their issues.

"My belief is that the left wants to grow government, and it wants government in many ways to replace God in people's lives," she said. "It wants people to turn to government for every solution."

The only way to reverse this, Owens contended, is if America's leaders align themselves with God's Word.

"Every single person in here, I believe, has had a series of experiences that are prompting them to do something great in this world," Owens declared. "At the moment that you believe in yourself, at the moment that you get back to your center, that you align yourself ... with God, the universe will open itself up to you. It certainly did for me."

Between Planned Parenthood's continued murder of millions of babies, rampant feminism, and the damaging effects of the welfare system, it's clear there's a "cultural war" happening, she added.

"Every single one of you can do something about it and participate in some regard," she told attendees. "I believe in you. You can do it without government handouts. You can do it based off of good ideas. You can do it based off of hard work. You can do it with Jesus Christ."

If every single person in the world woke up with confidence, understood their inherent value and worth, and decided to contribute to the world in a meaningful way, "the government would shrink," and when people were faced with problems, "they wouldn't run to an arbitrary welfare system," Owens added.

"They would turn to God, they would turn to their communities, and they would nurse themselves back to health," she said. "That's what you would see, and that is why I believe in my heart that I have been considered a threat to the left and to the establishment."

Earlier in the session, Owens explained how she grew up in an environment riddled with poverty and abuse, which led to an eating disorder and drinking problem. However, she eventually returned to her Christian roots — ingrained in her by her grandfather.

In high school, Owens was the target of racial threats from four classmates that led to an FBI investigation. Over the next four years, she struggled with anorexia as she processed the event, labeled a "victim" by the media. In 2017, she chose to take control of her life, stopped drinking, and decided to stop blaming God for her problems stemming from the verbal attacks.

"I wasn't happy being a victim. I was miserable," Owens said. "I have this idea that if we don't accept ourselves as oppressed, or as a victim of our experiences, then we can achieve more in life."

Eventually, she found her voice through social media, and it wasn't long before her YouTube videos addressing hot-button issues like Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo movement went viral. Her first video, "Mom, Dad ... I'm a conservative," amassed a staggering 6 million views.

"I go for the jugular a lot against tons of things," she said. "I challenge Americans to believe their experiences versus what they see coming out of their TV screens. Because ... I grew up in a country that is diverse. I grew in a country that has given opportunities to so many people, including myself."

While she's been called a "white supremacist" and a "Nazi sympathizer" for her views, Owens said she just wants to encourage people to understand that they have the power to change their circumstances.

"I go around with a very simple message, which is that bad things happen to everyone, but a victim's mentality is not something that you should possess," she said. "It's believing in yourself, it's standing up in the face of everybody telling you 'You can't. You're not allowed to think that.'"

Owens continued, "It's standing up in the face of all of that (criticism) and saying, 'No. I am my own person. I am governed by what I believe to be truth, and I can live up to any expectation that I set for myself."