Cannabis or Marijuana Part of Hollywood's Creative Element According to New Report

Reuters/ Anthony Bolante Marijuana plants for sale at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington

According to the largest website for Cannabis in the world, Leafly, the psychoactive drug is common in Hollywood. The report suggests that cannabis or marijuana is part of the entertainment industry's creative element.

Cannabis is still considered a dangerous drug and is illegal in many countries. In the United States, the label of the drug according to justice is different among the states. For now, cannabis is fully legal for medical and recreational use in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, and of course California.

According to a latest report by Leafly, cannabis is "part of the creative process" in Hollywood. The report also suggests that the drug is being utilized for people in front of the camera and for those operating the camera. It is also pointed out in the article that weed is no longer just a cameo or extra in many films but many times serves as the movie's plotline.

Several movies and television series released over the years showed the scope of weed in the entertainment industry whether it is used as medicine or just simply an activity. Many actors, writers, camera crew, and other people working in Hollywood have admitted that smoking weed is indeed enjoyable and not harmful.

The drug was even mentioned in Seth Meyers' monologue during the 2018 Golden Globes Awards last January. "It's 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't," Meyers said on stage and was immediately met with applauds and cheers. He then followed it up with, "It's gonna be a good year."

Cannabis is not only common in the entertainment industry but in others as well — music, sports, and more. Making news these days are the disposal bins installed across the Las Vegas airport solely for used up pot. The McCarran International Airport now has designated bins just for legally purchased marijuana. These trash cans are scattered all over the airport with the reminder "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs."