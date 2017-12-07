Capcom Launches 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Free 'Versus Mode' Trial on PS4 This Weekend

Capcom Promo image for 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' featuring Venom and Spider-Man.

Capcom and Sony have teamed up to offer a free trial of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" Versus Mode this weekend for PlayStation 4 players.

In a recent blog post, Capcom revealed the details of the free trial that will start this Friday. Unfortunately, the demo is only accessible to PS4 players with PS Plus subscriptions.

This is going to be the second time Capcom and Sony have made a free demo of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" Versus Mode available. This mode allows players to fight others with PS Plus subscriptions on the PS4 in real time with an array of characters to choose from.

To gain access to the free demo, eligible players can now pre-load the Versus Mode from the PS Store. The actual trial will commence in the United States on Friday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. EST and will run until Monday, Dec. 11, at the same time.

The free demo will feature two game modes and these are the Training Mode and the Online Casual Match. For players who missed the first trial, they can proceed first to Training Mode to learn the new elements of the game, such as the use of fighting combos, teams, and synergies.

For the Online Casual Match, the game servers will find an opponent as the players train. This way, they can apply their newly-learned fighting skills as if the Versus Mode has actually gone live.

Apart from the two game modes available, players can also choose from 30 fighters, including Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Dormammu, Gamora, Ghost Rider, Hawkeye, Hulk, Iron Man, Nova, Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man, Thanos, Thor, Ultron, Arthur, Chris Redfield, Chun-Li, Dante, Firebrand, Frank West, Jedah Dohma, Mike Haggar, Morrigan Aensland, Nathan Spencer, Nemesis, Ryu, Strider Hiryu, X, and Zero.

On the other hand, playable characters that were launched as downloadable contents will not be included in the free demo. These include Black Panther, Monster Hunter, Sigma, Venom, Black Widow, and Winter Soldier.

The base game of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is also available on Xbox One and PC.