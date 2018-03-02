Capcom Moves Free Distribution of First 'Devil May Cry' Game to Twitch Prime Members to March

Capcom Promo image for "Devil May Cry HD Collection"

There will be a slight delay in the free distribution of the first-ever "Devil May Cry" game to Twitch Prime members, and it is now expected to be made available in the coming week.

The free offer was originally set to be released on Tuesday, Feb. 27. However, Capcom updated its statement to announce that Twitch Prime members would be getting the game a week later than previously planned, citing "unforeseen technical circumstances."

The game is now set to be distributed for free on Tuesday, March 6. Meanwhile, it is also important to note that eligible gamers can download the title at no cost for a limited time only until April 3.

While the game has been released to various console platforms, the free offer is only valid for the PC version of "Devil May Cry." Twitch Prime members can get their copy through the Twitch Desktop App. They only have to log in to their Twitch accounts and redeem their free game.

For players who are not familiar with the video game series and are not yet convinced in taking advantage of the free offer, Capcom has also put up a free trial via twitchprime.com.

The original "Devil May Cry" was first released in 2001 on PlayStation 2. Various ports of the hack and slash game were later released for the PS3 and Xbox 360.

Despite the sudden delay, the offer will still go live before the official release of "Devil May Cry HD Collection" on March 13 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For $29.99, the pack includes remastered copies of "Devil May Cry," "Devil May Cry 2" that was launched in 2003, and "Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition," which was originally released in 2006.

In an earlier post, Capcom confirmed that all games in the collection would run in "silky smooth 60fps gameplay" and will feature "a wide variety of enemies, weapons and styles."