Capcom Porting Games To Switch That Weren't Available To Other Nintendo Consoles

Twiter/Mega Man/Capcom All eight 'Mega Man X' games are coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as Capcom announced on Dec. 4.

It seems that every third-party developer wants a slice of the Nintendo Switch action as Capcom announces its plans to port its games to the hybrid console. The publisher will also place an emphasis on titles that were previously unavailable to Nintendo consoles such as the Wii and Wii U.

Capcom CEO Kenzo Tsujimoto made the statement during an interview with Japanese newspaper The Nikkei said that the console/portable hybrid is working well for Capcom and that the company is looking to expand its portable portfolio moving forward. This includes porting games to the Switch that was not available on Nintendo consoles previously.

Capcom, like many others, played it safe with the Switch during the console's early days releasing a small number of titles to the platform. However, the publisher has since expressed its dedication to the Nintendo handheld promising to port every "Mega Man X" game to the Switch next year as well as releasing the brand new game "Mega Man 11" along with the "Street Fighter" 30th Anniversary Collection.

And why shouldn't they? The Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo who recently announced that they have achieved their updated projections which predicted that it would sell 10 million units by the end of the year. This is despite earlier doubts that stemmed from the hybrid console's weak launch.

As a result, the Switch has had a plethora of publishers announcing many of their projects to be launched in the Switch, in addition to the current mainstays, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. Along with first-party exclusives such as "Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle," and "Splatoon 2," Nintendo has managed to whip out perhaps the best year-one spread of games for a console.

Be it Indie or AAA, Capcom is probably just the first of many publishers who are planning to get in on the Switch train next year.