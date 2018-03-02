Capcom's Cult Classic Game 'Killer7' to Come Back in 'Let it Die'

"Killer7" was not a game for everyone, and that was true back when it launched back in 2005, and it is still true today. So, GungHo Entertainment's announcement that they are doing a crossover between "Killer7" and "Let It Die" looks to be one of the few collaborations that will actually work well, given the theme of both games.

It's a rare game that can take in the ultraviolent themes of "Killer7" and make it work well, and GungHo Entertainment happened to have the title to pull it off. The publisher has just announced that they are celebrating development studio Grasshopper Manufacture's two decades in business with a crossover of their two games, as Polygon reported.

Grasshopper Manufacture "Let it Die" is adding "Killer7" themes content as part of the 20th anniversary of Grasshopper Manufacture, as publisher GungHo Entertainment announced earlier this week.

"Let It Die," a free-to-play game for the PlayStation 4, receives crossover content from time to time, such as the "Gravity Rush 2" and "World of Tanks" special content that it got recently. For the 20th anniversary of Grasshopper Manufacture, the developer of "Let It Die," their publisher looks to have something more interesting planned.

Gungho Entertainment announced that "Killer7" content will be making its way to "Let It Die" sometime soon, with an expected release date for Spring of 2018. The publisher notes, however, that this recent partnership is more of a "collab" than a content crossover, which hints at something "Let It Die" is willing to try differently.

Both "Killer7" and "Let It Die" has been overseen by Suda51, a game designer that has his signature all over the two games. "Let It Die" is headed by him, giving the game much of the unique charm as it has, and "Killer7" is no different with Suda51 serving as the director for the game during its time on the GameCube and the PlayStation 2, as Eurogamer pointed out.