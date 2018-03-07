Captain America's Secret Avengers to Be Featured in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Facebook/avengers A promo poster for the upcoming MCU film, 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to introduce the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Captain America's "Secret Avengers" from the comics. The was confirmed earlier this week in the "Avengers: Infinity War" character bios taken from Toys R Us promotional materials for the upcoming film.

The new line of "Avengers: Infinity War" tie-in merchandise suggests that the one fan theory about a possible twist in Marvel's next blockbuster film could be true. Part of the Captain America bio reads, "The Super-Soldier has remained under the radar while continuing to do what he believes is right—saving the world one clandestine mission at a time."

Although Marvel has yet to confirm the theory, the description somewhat confirms that the upcoming film will feature the Secret Avengers era from the comics. It also makes the upcoming film a bit more interesting, especially since it leaves more room for more storylines which the MCU can re-visit in its future films.

One of the things that fans of Marvel want "Avengers: Infinity War" to explore is what happened to the Secret Avengers when they tried to save the world in between "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." There are speculations that the involvement of the Secret Avengers in "Avengers: Infinity War" will help open up more ways through which the MCU can expend.

In the Marvel Comics, the Secret Avengers was a team led by Steve Rogers. He formed the team after the collapse of Norman Osborn's Dark Reign regime. He decided to create his new team than continue Osborn's HAMMER organization or revive the SHIELD.

Chris Evans is set to return to "Avengers: Infinity War" as Captain America. However, it remains to be seen if he will die or will be able to come out alive after the war. The film is set to arrive in theaters on April 27.