'Captain Marvel' Cast News: DeWanda Wise's Replacement Named

Shortly after the announcement of DeWanda Wise's exit from "Captain Marvel," a new actress is being brought in.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lashana Lynch is in final negotiations to replace Wise in the film. No further information was provided.

Also, there are still no details on the character she will portray in "Captain Marvel." The speculation is that she will play the role of Monica Rambeau, a superhero who gained her superpowers after she was hit by extradimensional energy from an energy disruptor weapon created by a criminal scientist.

Monica used her newfound abilities to help those in need, and in her initial years as a superhero, she actually went by the name Captain Marvel. She was at some point called Pulsar and Photon, but ultimately went with Spectrum.

Wise had to drop out of the film because of a scheduling conflict with her Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." When her casting was first announced, she gushed about the opportunity to join the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), saying that "there isn't a single ounce of pessimism left in my body."

In light of her "Captain Marvel" exit, Wise may have referenced the turn of events in a recent Instagram post, where she wrote, "Last week took an 'L,' but this week I bounce back... Thank you for the love, everybody. It makes all the difference in the world."

As for Lynch, this will be the biggest role to date for the actress. She starred in the short-lived ABC period drama "Still Star-Crossed" and has appeared in indie films like "Fast Girls" and "Brotherhood."

Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" will tell the origin story of the superhero alter ego of Force pilot Carol Danvers, to be played by Brie Larson. She received enhanced strength, the ability to fly and shoot concussive energy bursts from her hands after her DNA was fused with an alien's in an accident.

"Captain Marvel" will hit the theaters March 8, 2019.