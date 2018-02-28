'Captain Marvel' Cast News, Update: Film Finds Its Captain Minn-erva in 'Humans' Star

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial Promotional image for the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' film.

Gemma Chan is joining the cast of "Captain Marvel."

The "Humans" star will play the role of Captain Minn-erva, a spy and geneticist hailing from the alien race Kree. Fans of the comics would know things will not be cordial between her and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, judging by her history in the source material.

If the Kree association is not a dead giveaway for what she will be up to in "Captain Marvel," Chan's character is known in the comics as an antagonist of the superhero.

However, it does not look like she will be the big bad in the film as it is believed that the character to be played by Ben Mendelsohn got that gig. Either way, this does not change the fact that Minn-erva can give the superhero a lot of headaches.

Shortly after the casting announcement, Chan tweeted that she is "very excited" to join the ever-growing family that is Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). A lot of stars and fans quickly expressed their excitement too.

Larson herself did not waste time and took to Twitter to welcome Chan to the "Captain Marvel" cast, gushing about the "sisterhood" expanding. Chan is also joining Jude Law and Samuel L. Jackson in the film.

The sisterhood is expanding! Congrats @Gemma_Chan1

As far as plot details go, Marvel Studios is keeping things on a lid at this time although it has been confirmed that the film will be set in the 90s, which means it will precede the events in all other MCU films.

In the first ever female superhero-led MCU film, Captain Marvel will take on the infamous green-skinned extraterrestrial humanoid Skrulls, who will make their live-action debut in the movie.

"Captain Marvel" will hit the theaters in March 2019, making it one of the last few films before "Avengers 4," which as fans know will mark the end of the current MCU as they know it.