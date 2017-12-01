'Captain Marvel' Confirmed For 'Avengers 4'

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial "Captain Marvel" starring Brie Larson will be in theaters in March 2019.

Captain Marvel will be joining her fellow Marvel superheroes in "Avengers 4" come 2019. This is according to Scarlett Johansson who confirmed that fans will be seeing Brie Larson's character in the superhero ensemble film.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson said that Larson is getting her "feet wet" filming the "Avengers: Infinity War" sequel before shooting her solo movie. Larson will be debuting as Carol Danvers in her own origin story to be released a few months prior to the yet untitled Avenger film.

Johansson also shared a particularly funny moment on set which required Larson to get extremely close to costar Mark Ruffalo for a scene involving The Hulk.

"She's so great, but a really cute thing happened the other day where Hulk is standing next to her and Joe Russo told her to put her hand in front of Mark's face to stop him, and she's like, 'In front of his face?' And they explained, 'that's where his chest is,' and she looks up and yells, 'I'm new! I'm new!'" explained Johansson.

She went on to explain that seeing the new generation of MCU heroes for her is surreal. "I feel a lot of joy for the next generation. It's a bittersweet feeling but overall it's a positive one. I feel good about the work we've done and the work I've done," she said.

Carol Danvers has been part of the Marvel superhero community for nearly five decades and is only a year away from her theatrical debut. Like many origin stories, "Captain Marvel" will be a period piece set in the 1990s and will reveal how she received her powers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently announced that the MCU will head into new territory after Avengers 4. This suggests that Phase 4 will explore new places and times and its first two films, "Spiderman 2" and "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," will probably be different from their predecessors.

For the meantime though, be sure to catch "Captain Marvel" when it arrives in theaters on March 8, 2019 followed by "Avengers 4" on May 3, 2019.