'Captain Marvel' Movie News: Leaked Photo of Superhero's Costume Surprises Fans

Fans are surprised that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel costume deviates from its popular comic book version.

A paparazzi photo showing Larson garbed in her Captain Marvel costume has leaked online, and it has offered the fans an idea how the female superhero will look in her first ever big screen live-action adaptation. However, the photo had the fans feeling surprised and disappointed as the superhero's costume is a combination of black and green, way different from her popular comic book costume of red and blue.

Nonetheless, avid Marvel comic book fans know too well that the black and green costume is still comic book-accurate as the original Captain Marvel in the comic books, Kree's Mar-Vell (Jude Law in the upcoming live-action movie), also wore the same color costume initially.

It is suspected, though, that the superhero outfit Larson is wearing at the set is only one of the numerous costumes that she will don in the movie. For some, the green and black costume can be featured on the flashback scene as it can be what Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel's costume during her high-tech, militaristic Kree race stint. Hence, the more popular and iconic blue and red costume may still appear in the movie after all.

Comic book movie pundits point out that, in the event that Larson's Captain Marvel dons several costumes in the movie, it is not the first time for Marvel to do so. To recall, Robert Downey, Jr.'s first "Iron Man" movie also featured a different armor that he built using scrap metals at the first part of the movie until he finally donned the more iconic Iron Man armor towards the end of the movie.

Similarly, Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) homemade costume at the first part of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is noticeably different from what Tony Parker gives him in the 2016 "Captain America: Civil War" movie.

Hence, it is still possible for the iconic red and blue Captain Marvel costume to be featured in the upcoming live-action eponymous movie.

"Captain Marvel" is slated for a March 8, 2019 release.