Captain Marvel Movie News: Marvel To Bring Set To Louisiana?

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial Promotional image for the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' film.

The set for Marvel Studios' first female-led superhero movie "Captain Marvel" could be found in Louisiana, if the rumor turns out to be true.

Reports claimed that the upcoming film that centers on the plight of female fighter pilot-turned-superheroine Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, which will be portrayed by "Kong: Skull Island" star Brie Larson will be filmed somewhere in Baton Rouge.

The rumor was first reported by Omega Underground after the website received reports that the studio employed a location scout who was tasked to look for different places around the Pelican State's capital where they can film the scenes for the upcoming superhero movie.

This could be a wise move for Marvel since filming in Baton Rouge reportedly comes with several tax incentives. However, the studio has yet to confirm the said report is valid.

The search for the members of the film's casting roster is also reportedly underway. According to reports, Emmy Award-winning actor Ben Mendelsohn has been tapped to play the role of the villainous Kree military officer Yon-Rogg. But the actor has yet to confirm his involvement in the film as well as his possible role if he accepts Marvel's offer.

Other reports also emerged claiming that "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" star Jude Law will play the role of Dr. Walker Lawson/Mar-vell. The character is known as Captain Marvel's predecessor. On the other hand, Samuel L. Jackson will once again reprise his Marvel character Nick Fury for the upcoming film.

Further details about the upcoming "Captain Marvel" movie are still under wraps. But the cameras will reportedly start to roll sometime in February 2018. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 8, 2019, before the studio drops the still-untitled "Avengers 4" movie that will debut in theaters on May 4 of the same year.