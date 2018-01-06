'Captain Marvel' News: DeWanda Wise Joins Cast

YouTube/Netflix Actress DeWanda Wise stars as Nola Darling in Netflix's "She's Gotta Have It."

Despite being more than a year away from the release date of the film, it seems that "Captain Marvel" has been seeing a lot of activity in terms of casting. Recent reports have revealed that Netflix's star DeWanda Wise has landed a supporting role in the highly anticipated and upcoming Marvel film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wise is the latest of the casting news for the upcoming "Captain Marvel" film. Known for her role in the Netflix original series "She's Gotta Have It," Wise has been in the filming business for a while now. She was also featured in a Fox events series titled, "Shots Fired." There is no news yet on what might be the role that Wise is going to play in the highly anticipated film, but she is set to take on a supporting character role. Regardless, more information on her part in "Captain Marvel" is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, here is everything to know about "Captain Marvel."

Not much is known about the main plot of "Captain Marvel," but the film will be directed by Anna Bodeck and Ryan Fleck, who is known for directing "It's Kind of a Funny Story" and "Half Nelson," respectively. The titular hero of "Captain Marvel" will be portrayed by Brie Larson, who will also take on the hero's alter-ego in Carol Danvers. Samuel L. Jackson, who has been in various films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also in the cast alongside Jude Law. Ben Mendelsohn from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is also in the cast and he is rumored to be taking on the role of the film's villain.

There is a lot in store for the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but "Captain Marvel" is scheduled to be released on Mar. 8, 2019, closely followed by Larson's next role in "Avengers 4," which is set to be released on May 3, 2019.