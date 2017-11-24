'Captain Marvel' News: Jude Law In Negotiations To Star As Hero in Next Marvel Film

REUTERS/Hannibal Hansche Jude Law might join Blake Lively in her spy film "The Rhythm Section."

New updates for Marvel's highly anticipated film titled, "Captain Marvel" has surfaced, and it seems that critically-acclaimed actor Jude Law is in negotiations to fill in the male lead role and the partner of Brie Larson.

According to Variety, there is no confirmation yet for his role in the upcoming film, but seeing as negotiations are well underway, more information is expected to be released in the coming months. Regardless, this would be another major film that Law will land if the negotiations work out well as he was previously working on a Woody Allen film and was chosen to be the man behind a young Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Further reports also reveal that in "Captain Marvel," Law is expected to portray Doctor Walter Lawson who is the man behind the titular's hero. He is set to mentor Larson's character, Carol Danvers, who is an Air Force One pilot whose DNA accidentally fused with that of an alien's. "Rogue One" actor Ben Mendelsohn has also been confirmed for the role of a yet to identified villain, while Samuel L. Jackson is expected to repirse his role as Nick Fury.

As for the crew behind the highly anticipated and upcoming "Captain Marvel," it has been confirmed that it will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Both are known for their collaboration on "Half Nelson" and "It's Kind of a Funny Story." Version of the script has come from the great minds of Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman, who are known for the script of "Inside Out," as well as Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who is known for "Tomb Raider." "Captain Marvel" is expected to be set in the 1990s.

Although production is just about to begin as the team is in the early casting stages, "Captain Marvel" is expected to land in theaters on March 8, 2019.