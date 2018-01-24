'Captain Marvel' Release Date, News: Brie Larson Prepares to Fly in New Photo

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial Promotional image for the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' film.

It remains to be seen if Captain Marvel will appear in this year's "Avengers: Infinity War," but fans of the Marvel superhero certainly has a solo "Captain Marvel" movie to look forward to next year. Earlier this week, a new photo of "Kong: Skull Island" star Brie Larson has surfaced, showing her preparing for her role as the titular character.

In her latest Twitter photo captioned "Learning how to fly," Larson is doing some prep work for "Captain Marvel," where she seems to be gearing up for a flight simulation or training. Larson's face in the photo is proof that she's taking things seriously as the flying female superhero.

With "Captain Marvel's" 2019 release date already locked in, it's not surprising that Larson is taking her role seriously as early as now. Larson is top-billing the first female-led movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is currently undergoing intense training to give justice to her role as female Air Force Pilot Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

Just recently, the actress was also reportedly spotted walking around the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, probably to familiarize herself with the affairs inside the military. She was also given a crash-course on the inner workings of the Air Force to help her get into character.

Fans of Captain Marvel know that her alter ego, Carol Danvers, was originally a pilot who rose through the ranks of the Air Force when NASA appointed her as the head of security. Eventually, a fatal accident caused her DNA to get mixed up with that of an alien, resulting in her being Captain Marvel. In the original comics, Captain Marvel is known for her unparalleled strength, precognitive "seventh sense," endurance and flight, flying six times faster than the speed of light.

"Captain Marvel" will open in theaters on March 8, 2019.