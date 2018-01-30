'Captain Marvel' Set Video Shows Carol Danvers' Superpowers

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial Promotional image for the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' film.

A new video from the set of "Captain Marvel" has made its way online this week, showing Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, in action. The video offers a first glimpse of the character using her super powers.

In the video, Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel's alter ego, takes a man's hand and brings him to the ground effortlessly. Larson shares the scene with "Warcraft" actor Robert Kazinsky, whose character seems to be pestering Danvers until she ultimately decides to teach him a lesson.

MCU News & Tweets shared the video on Twitter on Monday, captioning its post, "This new video from the CAPTAIN MARVEL set shows @brielarson's Carol Danvers suited up and injuring a man's hand!" Just like in the "Captain Marvel" set photos that emerged last week, Larson's character is clad in a green ensemble in the video, not in her traditional red, blue and gold costume. The video is also apparently a pre-CGI so fans can expect the scene depicted in it to look much cooler on the big screen.

The first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel that surfaced recently were not officially released by Marvel but by some paparazzi hanging around the set of the film. Fans of Captain Marvel were surprised to see Larson in her new green costume, as opposed to her blue, red and gold ensemble.

Since Captain Marvel's green suit dates back to the original Marvel comic books, the set photos showing Larson in a green costume have sparked speculations that "Captain Marvel" might tackle the female superhero's Kree-based origins. Last summer, it was revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con that the film will be set in the 1990s, making it a prequel to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and starring Larson, DeWanda Wise, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law and Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel" hits theaters in March 2019.