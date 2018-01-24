'Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc' Anime Spoilers: New Character Arrives at Tomoeda in Episode 4

Cardcaptor Sakura Official Site Screenshot of Akiho Shinomoto from the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc." She will be voiced by Minori Suzuki and will officially be introduced in episode 4.

Two new characters are coming on the next episode of the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc." How will they affect the already complicated life of the titular heroine?

The previous episode saw Sakura's dream become reality when the cloaked figure was shown watching the magical girl from a distance. Sakura has just had a dream where the cloaked figure once again tried to take her key, and upon coming closer, Sakura realized that her mysterious foe was just the same height as she.

Is Sakura getting closer to figuring out who her new opponent could be? Does the transfer student teased in the preview for the next episode have anything to do with Sakura's new challenging task?

The transfer student is named Akiho Shinomoto, and she seems to be friendly and accommodating enough if Sakura is able to invite her over for lunch. It can be remembered that Eriol Hiiragizawa also came as a transfer student to secretly assist Sakura in converting the dying Clow Cards into Sakura Cards.

And since the cards take their magical energy from their masters, does their ongoing transition into clear cards mean that Sakura's magic as it was before was no longer enough to sustain them, and that the magical girl herself need to undergo an improvement in her magical abilities?

Or are the cards getting prepped up for a brand new owner?

There are various theories going on in the fandom regarding Akiho's identity. Some speculate that she could be the cloaked figure that Sakura has been dreaming about. Some fans take this even further and say that Akiho could be an alternate version of Sakura, owing to the two girls' almost similar features.

If so, what could Akiho's goal be for challenging Sakura like this? What does Eriol know that he's not telling? And will Sakura's big brother, Touya Kinomoto, who has since given up his magic to save Yue's life, find a way to help his sister and her guardians this time around?

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" airs on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. JST on NHK BS Premium, with a repeat broadcast on Fridays at 11:45 p.m. JST. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.