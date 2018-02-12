Cardcaptor Sakura Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc," based on the manga series created by the manga group Clamp.

Sonomi is making her first appearance in the ongoing new season when her daughter, Tomoyo, invites the titular magical girl to their house on the next episode of "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc."

The preview for the episode, titled "Sakura and a Game of Tag in the Garden," reveals that Tomoyo will be inviting Sakura to her house to show her friend her new camera. This will, in turn, lead to an encounter between Sonomi and Sakura.

It can be recalled that Sonomi and Sakura's late mother, Nadeshiko, were close friends in the past, the same way that Tomoyo and Sakura are now. However, while Tomoyo's admiration for Sakura never quite crosses the boundaries of friendship, Sonomi's affection for Nadeshiko was so deep that she even resented Sakura's father, Fujitaka, for years.

Sonomi's appearances also often lead to reminiscences about Nadeshiko and to Sakura learning more about the mother she barely knew.

What role will Sonomi be playing in the upcoming episode, and what new memories about Nadeshiko will be triggered in her mind? Moreover, the preview also teases a complication involving Tomoyo's new camera. Could it by any chance be a brand new clear card that Sakura will have to seal in the Daidoujis' expansive garden?

There is also a glimpse of Syaoran in the video, which indicates that he may be playing a significant role in Tomoyo and Sakura's upcoming card-hunting adventure.

Will he finally be able to confess to Sakura that he cannot feel the presence of these new clear cards? And if so, how will Sakura respond to it? Will this finally lead to Syaoran being part of this season's battles, or could that secret plan he seems to have with Eriol keep him from meddling for a little while longer?

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" airs on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. JST on NHK BS Premium, with a repeat broadcast on Fridays at 11:45 p.m. JST. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.