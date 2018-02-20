Cardcaptor Sakurai Official Site Screenshot taken from the next episode of the Japanese magical girl anime series, “Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card-hen (Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card Arc),” featuring the mysterious newcomer Akiho Shinomoto.

Sakura and her friends are paying a visit to the mysterious new girl's home in the next episode of the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card-hen (Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card Arc),"

According to the synopsis for episode eight, titled "Sakura, the Clock, and a Hide-and-Seek Game," Sakura, Tomoyo, and Syaoran will be coming to Akiho's place to visit and will discover that the mysterious new girl has moved to the house that Clow's descendant, Eriol, has once occupied.

The episode will also reveal that Akiho's only companion and guardian is a formally dressed dark-haired young man named Kaito, who is just as mysterious as the girl he's taking care of.

The preview further reveals that the reason for Sakura's visit is a certain book that Akiho wants to show her. However, upon arriving at the library, Sakura will notice that the books that traced back the origins of the Clow cards are gone from the shelves.

What new truths will Sakura and crew be able to uncover from this upcoming weekend visit to Akiho's place? Will their discoveries finally be able to shed some light on Akiho's true identity? Could Kaito be one of her guardians, the same way that Yue is to Sakura? Or could he really be just an efficient and dutiful butler, who as normal as one could possibly get?

Moreover, what could the reason be behind Syaoran's worried expression in the previous episode after Sakura expressed her hope that the new clear cards would become things that could make people happy?

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" airs on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. JST on NHK BS Premium, with a repeat broadcast on Fridays at 11:45 p.m. JST. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.