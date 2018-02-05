'Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc' Anime Spoilers: Will Akiho Make an Unexpected Move in Episode 6?

Cardcaptor Sakura Official Site Screenshot of series protagonist Syaoran Li playing the piano on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc."

Whatever it is that Eriol has been hiding from Sakura, it seems that Syaoran is in on it, too. What could these two guys be plotting and when exactly is the right time for Syaoran to act on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc"?

Eriol and Syaoran know something and seem to also be determined to keep a safe distance from it until the right time to act comes. It has also just become apparent that Syaoran will not be joining Sakura in her ongoing battles with the new cards anytime soon, since he does not seem to run out of all kinds of excuses to not be there whenever an incident breaks out.

Moreover, the two guys do not seem concerned with the new girl Akiho, who will undoubtedly be playing a much more significant role in the upcoming episodes. As to how her future actions will impact Sakura and her ongoing quest to seal the clear cards is something that may become apparent soon.

The preview for the upcoming sixth episode, titled "Sakura, the Rabbit and the Song of the Moon," reveals that more strange things are about to happen and that it may finally be time for Akiho to choose which after-school club she would like to join.

The synopsis for the episode further teases that Akiho, who was seen singing along with Tomoyo during the flower viewing event in the previous episode, may just decide to join the choir with Sakura's best friend. Syaoran will also be showcasing his piano playing skills that Sakura seems to know nothing about.

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" airs on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. JST on NHK BS Premium, with a repeat broadcast on Fridays at 11:45 p.m. JST. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.