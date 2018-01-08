Cardcaptor Sakura Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc," based on the manga series created by the manga group Clamp.

Magical girl Sakura Kinomoto is about to get trapped in a room without exit on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc."

The previous episode featured the various changes that happened in Sakura's life the moment she officially entered junior high school. First, Syaoran Li told her that he had moved to Tomoeda for good. Then, a mysterious dream brought in a cloaked entity, who took away all of the Sakura Cards' powers and turned them into empty, transparent cards.

A second dream brought this same cloaked entity back to bestow Sakura with a new key, which she eventually used to capture her first clear card, Gale.

What could the purpose be behind this new challenge that has been given the now 14-year-old Sakura? And who could be behind the mysterious cloaked entity that seems to have led her to this new quest?

The preview for the next episode, titled "Sakura and the Room with No Exit," shows Sakura closely examining her new card, and it also teases this arc's first magical girl costume courtesy of Sakura's best friend, Tomoyo Daidouji.

Additionally, the synopsis for the episode, which was posted on the series' official site, reveals that the students of Tomoeda Junior High will be taking on the added challenge of club activities, with Sakura being assigned to the same club she had in elementary, which is the cheering squad. Tomoyo, on the other hand, will also be assigned to the choir club, just like before.

Sakura will also be challenging herself to make rare cheesecake while waiting for club activities to begin. She got the recipe from her classmate, Chiharu Mihara, made the cake with her best friend Tomoyo, only to have it eaten in the end by her older brother, Touya Kinomoto.

Things get complicated when something strange starts happening to the cherry blossoms. Will Sakura be able to properly wield her newly created clear card to face her upcoming new foe?

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" airs on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. JST on NHK BS Premium, with a repeat broadcast on Fridays at 11:45 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.