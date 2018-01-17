Cardcaptor Sakura Official Site Screenshot from the upcoming third episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Car Arc,” featuring Tomoyo Daidouji and Sakura Kinomoto.

Heavy rain is coming to Tomoeda on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc."

After pitting the magical girl heroine, Sakura Kinomoto, with an opponent she later captured, which became the Siege card, the upcoming third episode will be bringing in heavy rains. According to the synopsis for episode titled "Sakura's Heavy Rain Alert," it will be like someone overturned a bucket of water in the sky.

And while she and her closest friend, Tomoyo Daidouji, are walking in the park, her key begins to glow, indicating that a magical entity is nearby. But before she can put on the latest magical girl costume that Tomoyo made for her, the heavy rain begins to attack. Will Sakura be able to seal a card with such a powerful force?

In the previous episode, Sakura was attacked by what later became the Siege card inside her room. And if it weren't for Tomoyo's quick thinking, she would've already been defeated. This makes one wonder if there could possibly be more of the escaped essences of the now-transparent Sakura cards in the Kinomoto residence. And if so, how will this affect their family life in the long run?

Moreover, what does Eriol know about what's been happening to Sakura and her cards? In the previous episode, when Spinel Sun asked the former master of the Clow Cards why he wasn't reaching out to Sakura, he replied that it was not yet time. Also, why was it that in Sakura's latest dream, the cloaked figure was now trying to seize her key?

Things are about to get real as Sakura vows to do whatever it takes to reclaim the power of her cards.

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" airs on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. JST on NHK BS Premium, with a repeat broadcast on Fridays at 11:45 p.m. JST. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Wednesday, Jan. 24.