Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc," based on the manga series created by the manga group Clamp.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc."

The two-minute long video opens in Sakura Kinomoto and Syaoran Li's reunion amidst a shower of cherry blossom petals. The latter has returned from a previous trip home to Hong Kong and tells Sakura that he can now stay in Tomoeda for good. This is news that gets the magical heroine excited enough to hug the boy and declare that they are going to be together forever.

YouTube/Funimation

The video then went on to feature both familiar and unfamiliar characters who will either provide support and challenges to the reunited couple. Sakura, Syaoran, and Tomoyo have also just begun their first year at Tomoeda Middle School, and amidst a new set of challenging school work and activities, a brand new threat also arises.

In a dream, Sakura finds herself surrounded by the Clow Cards, which has since been turned into Sakura Cards, and she is alarmed to see that they have all become clear — a vision that she soon finds out has also turned into reality for some unknown reason.

A new mission, a new enemy, and some new friends are about to make Sakura's school year a bit more exciting than ever before. Of course, her school friends, guardians, and allies will also be with her every step of the way. And with the help of a brand new key, the popular magical girl is all set to reclaim and secure her cards' lost powers.

The video also previews the series' opening theme, "Clear," performed by Maaya Sakamoto, as well as the ending theme, "Jewelry," by Saori Hayami.

The series is based on the sequel manga series created by popular manga group, CLAMP, which debuted in July 2016 in Kodansha's "Nakayoshi" manga magazine, and has since been published in three collective volumes.

Madhouse is producing the anime adaptation, which will feature the cast and crew of the original series.

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 a.m. JST on NHK BS Premium, with a repeat broadcast on Friday, Jan. 12, at 11:45 p.m. Crunchyroll will reportedly be streaming an English subtitled version in selected regions outside Japan, while Funimation has licensed the rights to release an English language simuldub.