'Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc' New Visual Art Features Familiar Faces and Two Mysterious New Characters

Cardcaptor Sakura Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc," based on the manga series created by the manga group Clamp.

A new key visual art has been released for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc," wherein Sakura Kinomoto will face a brand new challenge as her magical cards undergo yet another transformation.

The image shows Sakura in a brand new magical girl outfit that has undoubtedly been put together by none other than her best friend, Tomoyo Daidouji, who can be seen on a card at the left corner of the image. On top of that is another card featuring Sakura's older brother, Toya Kinomoto and his best friend, Yukito Tsukishiro, who is the alter ego of Yue, one of the two guardians of Sakura and her magical cards.

In a card on the right side of the image is Syaoran Li, Sakura's erstwhile rival, turned romantic partner, as the two of them enter junior high along with Tomoyo.

The other guardian of the cards, Cerberus, is seen flying right alongside Sakura, who is holding what appears to be an upgraded version of her sealing wand.

Sakura has made it through the first challenge of gathering the Clow Cards, as well as the second one when she needed to turn them into her very own Sakura Cards. Her upcoming challenge, however, may prove to be her toughest one yet as an unknown entity turns her magical cards blank, thus rendering them powerless.

It will be up to Sakura and her friends to get to the bottom of this brand new mystery, while also trying to bring the cards back to form.

The new key visual art also features a couple of new characters on the topmost left of the image, although it is unclear whether they will be allies or foes for Sakura's team.

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 a.m. JST on NHK BS Premium, with a repeat broadcast on Friday, Jan. 12, at 11:45 p.m.

In other news, the first two seasons of the "Cardcaptor Sakura" series will reportedly be upgraded to a 4K scan remastered edition that will be released in DVD and Blu-ray box sets on Dec. 22 in Japan.

Famous manga group, CLAMP, who is created for the creation of the manga series, will be providing newly drawn art to be distributed along with the box set's first wave of release, which will sell for ¥45,360, or about $410 for the Blu-ray, and ¥23,328, or $211 for the DVD.