Cardcaptor Sakura Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc," based on the manga series created by the manga group Clamp.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc."

The 30-second video features a new character named Akiho, who becomes fast friends with the series protagonist, Sakura Kinomoto. Not much is known about her yet, except that she also hails from Hong Kong and has lived in various other countries like France and Germany for a long time. She has a favorite stuffed animal whom she has named Momo.

Another new character that will be introduced in the series is the butler, Yuna, who has been tasked to take care of Akiho and who is skilled at making delicious black tea and sweets.

Minori Suzuki will be providing the voice of Akiho, while Natsuki Hanae will be voicing Yuna.

The series is based the sequel manga series of the same name created by popular manga artist group CLAMP as a follow up to the manga series, "Cardcaptor Sakura," which ran from 1996 to 2000.

"Clear Card" debuted in the monthly shoujo manga magazine, "Nakayoshi" in 2016 and has since been published in three collective volumes.

The anime adaptation features a list of returning cast and crew, which includes Sakura Tange, who provides the voice of the series protagonist and titular character, Sakura; Aya Hisawaka, who will be voicing Sakura's guardian, Keroberos; Junko Iwao, who will still be voicing Sakura's best friend, Tomoyo Daidouji; and Motoko Kumai, who will be providing the voice of Syaoran, Sakura's erstwhile rival turned romantic partner.

Other returning cast members include Megumi Ogata as Yukito Tsukishiro and his magical alter ego, Yue; Tomokazu Seki as Touya Kinomoto; Nozomu Sasaki as Eriol Hiiragizawa; Yumi Touma as Spinel Sun; Ryoka Yuzuki as Ruby Moon; Emi Shinohara as Kaho Mizuki; and Hideyuki Tanaka as Fujitaka Kinomoto.

Sakura's friends and classmates will also be present in the upcoming sequel series with the same voice actors from the first season.

The series follows a now 14-year-old Sakura as she tries to juggle her junior high school activities with a brand new task involving her Sakura cards and a magical new key.

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 a.m. JST on NHK BS Premium, with a repeat broadcast on Fridays at 11:45 p.m. JST. Episodes will also be available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.