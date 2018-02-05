Cardi B Claps Back at Fan Asking If She's Pregnant

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Cardi B lauched her new single, "Bartier Cardi," before the end of 2017.

Cardi B recently set the record straight about her rumored pregnancy.

On Friday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing. One user posted a comment saying, "Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know about lol Just asking." The reality star recently gave birth with her first child after staying away from the limelight thoughout her pregnancy.

Cardi B offered a blunt response to the use, writing, "No b--ch I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace, [sic]."

This is not the first time Cardi B addressed pregnancy rumors. At the 2018 Grammy Awards, she told E! News host Giuliana Rancic that someone is always claiming she is pregnant. "So it's just like, if ya'll wanna know, ask me, I'll tell ya," she shared.

The 25-year-old went on to say that she has been trying to keep away from gossip websites these days. She explained that things have been better that way because she no longer needs to reply to "bad comments" about her.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, got engaged to fellow rapper Offset from hip hop trio Migos last year. Offset proposed to her on stage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia last October.

He gave her a huge eight-carat tear-shaped diamond engagement ring, which she happily showed off during a guest appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

While Cardi B seems frustrated with the rumors surrounding her lately, she does see herself settling down and having her own kids one day. She previously opened up about wanting to raise a family in an interview with Rolling Stone (via PEOPLE).

"I need to make money for my family and my future family," she explained. "I'm not a YOLO person. I think 25 years from now. I think about my future kids, future husband, future house."