Cardi B Confirms Secret Marriage to Offset Took Place Before His Proposal

Facebook/IamCardiB Featured in the image is rapper Cardi B

The "Bodak Yellow" singer Cardi B confirmed that she and rapper Offset were secretly married in September, a month before he proposed to her in front of at least 19,000 people.

The 25-year-old female rapper shared a lengthy post on Twitter to open up about the very private wedding between her and the Migos rapper that took place last year, just like what the sources who were reportedly close to the couple told TMZ.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

According to the former "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star, getting married to Offset was one of the moments that she would just like to keep to herself first. She also confirmed the report from the online tabloid that their wedding was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

"Was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did. Just the two of us and my cousin," the rapper stated in her post. "I said 'I do,' with no dress, no makeup, and no ring!" she added.

Cardi also thanked her husband for still making an effort to give her a proper proposal when he fell on his knees and gave her a ring in front of the audience at the Philly Powerhouse concert where they were both performing. But according to the TMZ report, it was not actually a proposal, but his way of keeping his promise that he will give her a ring.

The female rapper also threw shade at the online tabloid in her post, saying that the reason why she called her new album "Invasion of Privacy" was because of the people who will do everything to meddle with other's lives.

She also said that people will now stop saying that she got pregnant out of wedlock, since she was already married before she and Offset conceived their first child who is due to arrive in July.