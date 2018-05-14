Cardi B Deletes Her Instagram After Azealia Banks Called Her a 'Caricature of a Black Woman'

Cardi B has stepped out of a feud with Azealia Banks before it could escalate further, but not before leaving a scathing note to the rapper. The "Bodak Yellow" artist has also deleted her Instagram account and has deactivated her Twitter account after Banks' recent statements.

Some of the insults hurled by Banks range from a mild tirade accusing Cardi B as an "illiterate" artist, but then, the others were just outright vicious. In an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday, May 11, Banks called Cardi an "untalented rat" and a "caricature of a black woman."

Facebook/IamCardiB 'Bodak Yellow' rapper Cardi B recently deleted her Instagram account after a row with Azealia Banks, where the latter called her an "illiterate, untalented rat."

She also took the time to work in some praise for Beyonce in her time on air, according to Billboard. "Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women's culture was really reaching an all-time high," Banks recalled, speaking to the radio show's listeners.

She then added that with Beyonce's "Lemonade," which came out in 2016, it seemed to her that there was this "really, really, really intelligent conversation going on" about black women's culture in the country, which was changed with the arrival of the likes of Cardi B.

That's when the tirade of insults began. "I'm just talking about this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with," she railed, mentioning herself alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj as artists who would not have "spelling and grammar" as bad as Cardi B.

In response, Cardi B posted her defense on her Instagram account, hours before finally deleting it.

Wikimedia Commons/jaswooduk Azealia Banks is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress who is signed with Interscope and Polydor Records after some success back in 2012.

"I'm from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me!" Cardi wrote, adding that it was on Instagram where she rose to fame and finally got a platform to showcase her talent.

She has never asked to become a role model to anyone, especially now that she's become famous, she added. At the end of the day, Cardi was just an artist that wanted to mind her own business.

"This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. Im not apologizing or kill myself because of who I am," she closed, referring to Azealia Banks' own admission that she has been using skin bleaching products to lighten her skin.

Cardi B also did the same with her Twitter account, leaving a short message for her fans shortly before setting it to private as well. In her last tweet, she advocated for her album, "Invasion of Privacy," before admitting that she just needs to enjoy her pregnancy and her family, as well as her new projects, as shown in a screenshot captured by Jezebel.

Cardi B is now pregnant with her fiance, Offset from Migos, as she revealed earlier in April.